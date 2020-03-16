It is going to be long boring months for football lovers especially lovers of the Italian Seria A.

This is coming after the Italian Footballers’ Association president Damiano Tommasi in a statement via Goal.com said it is impossible to start playing in April.

He added that if all goes well, the Italian Seria A may resume in May or June.

Damiano Tommasi said, “It’s clearly impossible to start playing at the start of April. “If all goes well, we can resume in May or June. People think we’re only ensuring the safety of players, but there’s a whole world behind the team.”

Also, the La Repubblica in a report said “the April 3rd return that’s currently scheduled for the league is “impossible” to happen and it’s looking likely that May 2nd is when the Serie A can return with it finishing on June 30th.”

