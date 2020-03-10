The Seria A as well as other sporting events have been suspended indefinitely by the Italian Government owing to the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Prior to the suspension, the Serie A has had several matches recently behind closed doors, including the Derby D’Italia between Juventus and Inter, but the new restrictions will make the competition impossible to continue.

The statement read,

“There is no more time, the numbers tell us there is a significant increase in the contagion, in intensive care and the deaths,” Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte told a press conference. “Our habits have to change, we must sacrifice something for the good of all of Italy. This is why we will adopt even more stringent measures.”

“I will sign the new decree, which can be summed up with the phrase ‘I am staying at home.’ There are no more red zones, there is just an Italy that is protected.

“We must avoid travel unless for proven work reasons, health reasons or other necessities. We ban large public gatherings.

“We also have more stringent measures in mind for sporting events. Serie A and all sporting tournaments in general are suspended. All the fans must accept that.”

