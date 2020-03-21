American rapper cum evangelist Kanye West is fighting against hunger and helping the community amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, West, 42, donated to the Dream Center in Los Angeles and We Women Empowered in his hometown of Chicago to help those in need.

Reports obtained from an American media outlet, People states that the music mogul has given an undisclosed amount to each charity in efforts to provide meals to children, families and the elderly affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

West’s contributions come at an imperative time. There are now at least 12,392 confirmed cases of virus in the United States and 195 people have died from coronavirus-related illness in the nation — a whopping increase in the last 24 hours with the State of New York taking the lead with close to 2,000 confirmed cases.

Globally, there are at least 246,275 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 10,038 deaths have resulted from the illness. As of Thursday, Italy officially surpassed China in the number of deaths related to the virus, with 3,405 fatalities.

