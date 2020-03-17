Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, has given an update of the case of Italian who is Nigeria’s index case of coronavirus.

He gave an update on his case during a press briefing on Tuesday where he revealed that the man still has traces of the virus and would be required to remain in isolation until all tests results from him show negative. He however said the Italian was recovering and getting better but would remain at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, so as not to risk public health.

“The Italian has continued to remain in excellent form. Our last test yesterday (Monday) shows he is still potentially contagious. We are going to do more tests. The global practice is to conduct two negative tests 48 hours apart before releasing the Coronavirus patient. We are still going to test the secretion from his lungs and urine to make sure he does not have any virus from his secretion. As soon as he is negative, we will discharge him. The secondary case first tested positive and later tested negative, he has been discharged yesterday (Monday) morning as he has recovered from the virus” the commissioner said

