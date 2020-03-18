The Lagos state government has commenced moves to all religious gatherings including Sunday Services in churches and Friday Jummat services in the various mosques across the state.

The state Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotosho, made this known at a press briefing today March 18th.

“We are all aware that the Federal Government asked the National Youth Service Corps to shut down orientation camps. Yesterday (Tuesday) the Commissioner for Home Affairs said there will be a meeting with religious leaders today (Wednesday). It is going to be suggested to them to maybe stop Friday and Sunday services – wherever we have large gatherings. Going by the new development, I am sure they will be advised to shut down the services in the interest of the public and all of us. I am sure they are going to comply” Omotosho said

