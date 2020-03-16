According to the latest report, the ‘Lord of the Rings’ series production has been halted owing to the fast-spreading pandemic, coronavirus.

According to Entertainment Weekly, principal photography kicked off last month in New Zealand but has now been affected by the country’s mandatory law that its citizens isolate themselves. The title was reportedly billed to be released in 2021.

The Amazon Studio produced prequel joins the list of anticipated Hollywood titles to be postponed. Release dates for ‘Mulan’, ‘A Quiet Place II’, ‘Fast and Furious 9’ were pushed back due to the fast-spreading virus.

Season 2 of Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ also joins the list of halted productions for fears of the spread of the virus.

Aside from the movie industry, sports and other forms of entertainment have also been affected by coronavirus.

