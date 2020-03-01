Following the spread and confirmation of coronavirus in Nigeria, some Nigerian traders have hiked up the price of safety and precautionary materials like face mask, hand sanitizer among others excessively.

Some Nigerian celebrities have taken their time to lament on the situation.

However, a Nigerian identified as Farida Ladipo-Ajayi, shared her own experience when she bought a hand sanitizer for 20k from a store in Gbagada.

She disclosed she didn’t noticed the price until her account was debited. She revealed she took it back but the store insisted that was the price.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission FCCPC in a statement released recently have called on Nigerians to report cases of excessive hike in the prices of face mask, sanitizers and other safety materials against coronavirus.