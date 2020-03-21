Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu has announced that the Italian who was the index case of coronavirus in Nigeria has tested negative for the virus twice and discharged by the Lagos State Government.

The man, who flew into Nigeria from Milan, Italy, on February 24, had been receiving treatment at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.

Sanwoolu made this known in a series of tweets on his official Twitter page.

‘As the COVID-19 Incident Commander for Lagos, I am glad to inform you that the index case; the Italian gentleman is now negative. Through a combined effort of Lagos, Ogun State and Fed Health Authorities, we were able to limit the transmission of the virus to a single contact.’ He said.

The Italian man also volunteered to donate a unit of White Blood Cells (Plasma) which is being preserved in one of the State’s biomedical facilities.

‘The index patient consented to donating one unit of white blood (plasma) before he was discharged today. The blood plasma is rich in antibody proteins that target #COVID19 virus. The white blood plasma is frozen in our Bio-bank and will be useful in handling new cases.

The blood plasma will be beneficial for the treatment of new patients in the absence of a defined therapeutic drug for #COVID19 yet. The patient appreciated the exceptional care and support given to him by staff of the infectious Disease Hospital,Yaba and all members of the EOC ‘

