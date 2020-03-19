Owing to the fast spread of coronavirus, Nigerian controversial artiste, Naira Marley seems to have made a new resolution.

According to the World Health Organization WHO, one of the symptoms of coronavirus is coughing and sneezing.

In the past coughing and sneezing was seen as a normal thing but with the spread of coronavirus, it is dreaded.

Naira Marley in his statement has however, said “No more bless you when u sneeze kmt.”

Nigerians as well are being advised to stay far from anyone that shows symptoms of the coronavirus such as cough and sneezing.

Naira Marley also wished the world can fast forward to 2021.

He said, “Can we fast forward to 2021 already.”

This comes as a result of the bad events that have taken over 2020.

