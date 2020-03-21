Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe in a latest statement has made a light joke about those who just return to Nigeria from the UK, US or China.

She made the light joke on her page on Instagram despite the spread of coronavirus.

According to her, nobody can brag about coming from UK, USA and China for now. Everyone is keeping it low so they won’t be segregated.

She said anyone who brags will be quarantined.

‘Gone are the days when people showed off with. “I just came back from UK, USA, China. Brag now and get quarantined.’ She said.

See her post below;

The likes of Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus just returned to the country, however, former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha, has disclosed she wouldn’t return to Nigeria while actress Tonto Dikeh has deemed it fit to give back to the community in trying times like this.

