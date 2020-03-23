The Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Lagos State Chapter, MC Oluomo has directed all transport operators, branches and Motor-parks as well as commercial buses and cars in state to have temperature reader to test each passenger before boarding the bus as a measure to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

As part of the efforts by the Lagos State Government to prevent the spread of the virus within the State, this directives become imperative.

The statement reads:

1. All transport operators/ branches are expected to sanitize their parks and garages regularly and continuously (at least before and after each trip).

2. All motor parks are expected to have washing hand equipment with soap and water.

3. All vehicles operators are expected to have alcohol based sanitizers in their Vehicles for the use of drivers, conductors and passengers

4. All operators are not allowed to over crowd/over load their vehicles from this point forward.

5. No standing in all BRT and LBSL bus operations. All buses are to operate at 60% loading capacity.

6. All Air Conditioning System in public transport must be put off

7. All public transport Operators/Company/Branches/ Units must have temperature reader to test each passenger before boarding the bus.

8. All drivers and conductors should always wear hand gloves and nose guides while in transit. As we look forward to our members adhering strictly to the aforementioned directives, we equally enjoined our esteemed passengers/Commuters to:

9. Maintain highest level of hygiene by constantly washing their hands/ sanitizing themselves before and after each trip.

10. Operators/ transport companies and passengers are expected to report any suspected case of COVID-19 to Chairman office NURTW Lagos Council or the Ministry of Transportation or better still report promptly to the nearest hospital for proper medical attention.

Any Union members found to be violating these directives will be seriously dealt with.

Together we can stop further spread of the virus in Lagos State and Nigeria in general.