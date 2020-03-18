Due to the recent developments on the novel coronavirus, the National Youth Service Corps is shutting down with immediate effect due to the threat posed by the deadly virus.

Read the memo below;

To all SCs; I have received instructions to inform you to bring the ongoing Orientation Course to an immediate shutdown; effective tomorrow on account of the rapid-fire spread of COVID-19. Effect Primary Assignment postings this night. All necessary financial entitlements will be settled in the early hours of tomorrow.

You are to, by any means, reach Corps Employers on this development; immediately.

This obvious course of action is dictated by circumstances far beyond what can be controlled. The rapid changes in very many countries warranting social distancing between persons and isolation of persons on account of COVID-19 present no other option; but to close the camps because of the large aggregation of persons in close social contacts.

With the abundance of caution, mitigation of errors is easily achievable. Further information/development shall be conveyed as directed. You’re to act with absolute dispatch, please.

More updates to follow

