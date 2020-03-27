The general overseer of the Redeemed Christain Church, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye donated ICU beds as Nigeria battles the deadly Coronavirus that has held the whole world to ransom.

The clergyman through the church’s outreach platform, Christain Social Responsibilities (CSR) donated 11 Intensive care unit beds with fully fitted ventilators that would be a dire need as COVID-19 cases in Nigeria surges.

These beds with ventilators are said to be located at Redeemers Health Care Centre, Mowe, Ogun state, LASUTH Lagos state, and Plateau state specialist hospital, Jos.

Reports have it that the donations were done in 2017 but would be coming in handy as pandemic looms the nation.

A statement released by the church’s public relations unit yesterday reads:

Pastor Adeboye through the RCCG Christian Social Responsibility @rccgcsr has in times past donated 11 Intensive Care Unit beds across the country, fully fitted with ventilators that will be most needed in the care for COVID-19 cases.

