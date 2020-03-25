While the world is running out of medical kits and all economy is halted just to battle the pandemic coronavirus, a Nigerian pastor has shocked many with a video of him begging for online offering and tithing since ban on church service.

Watch the video below;

Meanwhile, a first case recorded in Osun state as Nigeria confirms two new cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases in Lagos and Osun on Wednesday.

According to NCDC, Both cases are returning travellers to Nigeria in the last 7 days.

In total, Nigeria has recorded 46 cases, 2 recovered and one dead.

