Nigerian rapper, Rema has followed in the footsteps of his music label boss, Donjazzy to mock Nigerian politicians this captivating period.

Rema mocked politicians on social media saying they refused to invest in hospitals because they were free to go abroad to treat themselves but now that there is a global pandemic, they are contained in the country.

He wrote;

They refused to invest in hospitals because they could fly abroad to get treatments for themselves, now countries borders closed, Karma take the wheel. 🇳🇬💔

Recall that Don Jazzy had mocked the Nigerian leader of the state of the country’s health facility as the country battle to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he added flights have been restricted and they can not travel again.

He wrote: “Build hospital build hospital una no hear. Now you can not go abroad.”

