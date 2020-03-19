The Senate has now partially close its activities to members of the public according to the information passed across to senators on Thursday. The partial closure is part of measures to prevent the outbreak of Coronavirus in the National Assembly complex.

This was disclosed on Thursday in an announcement by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan at plenary after a one-hour closed session. Lawan said all forms of public hearing and excursion of students to the Senate have been suspended till further notice.

The Senate President, in addition, announced the closure of its gallery where journalists and members of the public, usually converge to observe plenary proceedings.

Meanwhile, we published a Guidance For Self-isolation In Nigeria some hours ago for people to stay at home or identified accommodation, away from situations where you mix with family members or the general public, for the period of 14 days.

