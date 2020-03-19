Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has taken to his Twitter handle to raise concern on the continued call for people to stay at home to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Shehu Sani pointed out that it is easier for people living in developed countries to stay at home because of Coronavirus.

According to the former lawmaker, staying at home for people in poor countries is a luxury they can’t afford because their survival is dependent on a daily struggle.

See his tweet below:

People living in developed & richer countries can afford to stay at home because of #coronavirus,but poor people from poor countries whose survival is a daily struggle,must go outdoors to make a living & fend for their families,staying at home is as lethal as the virus #Covid_19 — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) March 18, 2020

