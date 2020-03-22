A video fast making rounds on Social media shows men of Nigeria Police allegedly arresting pastor and members of a church that had gone against the social gathering order announced by the government in containing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Taking a cue from the video, the church is identified as The Apostolic Faith Church and located in the Sagamu axis of Ogun State. The policemen could be seen filing out the pastors and members of the church who were pleading not to be arrested.

Watch the video below:

The Apostolic Faith church pastor and church members reportedly arrested for flouting the social gathering order Location: Sagamu, Ogun State#CoronaVirusInNigeria #COVIDIOT pic.twitter.com/cbbeBGjwxC — Theinfong.com (@TheInfoNG) March 22, 2020

In recent developments, one new case of #COVID19 has been confirmed in FCT, Nigeria As at 11:00 am on the 22nd of March, there are 27 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria Of the 27 confirmed cases, 2 have been discharged with no death

