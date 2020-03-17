Tiwa Savage has reacted to the 3rd case of coronavirus in Nigeria after the Lagos State Commissioner of Health, Prof Abayomi has announced the 3rd case of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

The case is a Nigerian who returned to Lagos from UK & developed symptoms during her 14-day self-isolation She is clinically stable & is being treated at Infectious Disease Hospital, Lagos

The Lagos State Ministry of Health revealed that the Nigerian woman, 30 had arrived in the country on the 13th of March and observed the 14-day self-isolation before developing symptoms of the virus. This is a new case independent of the index case that was reported on the 24th of February.

Reacting to the report, Tiwa Savage asks why the federal government can’t close borders to curtail the spread, and also advises that returnees should be isolated for 14 days.

