Tonto Dikeh is out there in the midst of a coronavirus scare donating to a children’s ward, that’s very admirable.

Despite her very controversial and brash nature – Tonto has her good qualities.

Through the Tonto Dikeh Foundation, the actress donated several items to the Children’s playroom section of the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital.

Items donated include “mats, toys, and drawers stocked with lots of food items for the children.” Tonto also plans to set up a mini-library for the children.

