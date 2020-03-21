Tonto Dikeh is out there in the midst of a coronavirus scare donating to a children’s ward, that’s very admirable.
Despite her very controversial and brash nature – Tonto has her good qualities.
Through the Tonto Dikeh Foundation, the actress donated several items to the Children’s playroom section of the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital.
Items donated include “mats, toys, and drawers stocked with lots of food items for the children.” Tonto also plans to set up a mini-library for the children.
She.posted about her donation
See photos and video
View this post on Instagram
Today, The children playroom section of the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, was furnished by The Tonto Dikeh Foundation. We believe that an atmosphere embellished with toys, didactically entertaining books, and even refreshments is instrumental to the recuperation of sick kids as they get to play, have fun and even learn while getting better. The idea is to leave them with beautiful memories in frailty. We furnished the playroom with mats, toys, and drawers stocked with lots of food items for the children. The toys are a donation from Odyssey Nursery School, Dubai. @odysseynurseryburj We have planned to set up a mini library(The Tonto Dikeh Foundation Mini Library) in the playroom for the kids, with very educative books that will broaden their mental horizon while undergoing treatment at the hospital. The playroom is fully our responsibility and we will continue to make it a conducive and happy place for the children. No child prays to get sick, but sick deserve to have a good time even through ill health. That’s our driving force. . . @t_d_foundation @kingandredikehfoundation @aishachildrenfoundation @nickbebiem
