Turkish club, Trabzonspor has reacted to former player John Mikel Obi’s comments suggesting club chairman Ahmet Agaoglu preferred winning the league title with Trabzonspor than preventing the spread of coronavirus.

The former Super Eagles captain only joined the club as a free agent last summer, having penned a two-year deal but ended his contract after falling out with the club chairman for a social media post where he slammed the club for still playing football during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mikel on Thursday blasted Agaoglu for saying that the Turkish football league should continue if not there will be an increase in divorce cases in Turkey, and the Turkish club, who are top of the league have now responded to Mikel.

Trabzonspor in a statement to Trabzon based website 61saat.com on Saturday, said:

“Mikel’s claim regarding our club does not reflect the truth. As Trabzonspor Club, we have taken all our precautions against Covid-19 in a short time.”

“In line with the information provided by the Ministry of Health, our club’s health committee informed our players. Facilities, fields and our stadium was disinfected.

Restrictions were introduced to the facilities, including footballers’ own guests. Staff members were also told to work from home in line with the social distance understanding.”

“Mikel, unfortunately, preferred to go in spite of these precautions and common sense.

“Mikel said he wanted to be with his family in England.”

John Mikel Obi was an integral part of the team before he left the club having made 19 league appearances for Trabzonspor.

The former Chelsea midfielder will be looking for a new club when the Coronavirus finally gets out of sight.