The Lagos State government has ordered that all civil servants between Grade Level 1-12 should stay at home for the next 14 days with effect from tomorrow 23rd of March, 2020.

This drastic development was followed by the several case of the Coronavirus in the state that has recorded 19 cases in less than a month from the index case.

For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, please see covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

Currently;

Lagos- 19

FCT- 3

Ogun- 2

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 1

Total: 26 confirmed cases; Total recovered: 2: Death (0)

