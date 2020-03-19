The United States government has stopped all visa appointments in its embassy in Nigeria. A message sent out to visa applicants reads;

“As of March 18, US Embassy Abuja & Consulate Lagos are cancelling routine nonimmigrant visa appointments. We will resume routine visa services as soon as possible. The MRV fee is valid and may be used for a visa application within 1 year of date of payment”

This is coming after the Lagos State Government has announced four new cases of coronavirus.

The state Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, revealed this in an ongoing press conference.

