As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread in Nigeria and the world at large, most affected countries have moved to total or partial lock down to reduce the rate of the people being affected as people are told to stay at home.

Well, Nigerian veteran entertainer and human right activist, Charly Boy in a statement Today gave the government tips to follow in order to combat coronavirus in the country.

Charly Boy called for lockdown, he stated that Nigeria doesn’t have enough professionals in the health sector. He also called for the government to be active.

He said, “This #COVID19NIGERIA issue don pass garri. As e be now, our government suppose lockdown Nigeria for reasons that: we do not have enough professionals to help in this fight, the healthcare system/s cannot cope if our case worsens. The leadership must also be responsible enough to make free provisions for other essentials as some Nigerians depend solely on daily income & may not be able to afford/access these necessities while in isolation/at home. With this #COVIDー19 , surely we must change the way we live & are governed.”

HOT NOW