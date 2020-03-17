Day by day, coronavirus is on the rise, especially in European countries. However, to avoid further spread, most countries are now closing their borders to travellers from affected countries.

Nigeria, however, has refused to follow the same line despite the clamour for the country’s border to be closed to travellers from hit counties.

So far, Nigeria has witnessed three cases of coronavirus with the latest being a woman from the UK.

Veteran entertainer, Charles Oputa better known as Charly Boy in a statement has raised questions on why the Nigerian government has refused to closed it border.

Charly Boy said, “It is important that African nations impose a travel ban against citizens/ foreigners of high-risk countries for #COVID19 . While countries like #SouthAfrica and the like have swung into action, cancelling all travel visas for those regions not to visit their country, #NIGERIA , the #GiantOfAfrica plays a lesser role and acts minimally to stop/cancel all visas and place a travel-ban on those foreign Nationals from high-risk and the worst-hit countries. Why Havent we taken such measures ? What is our leadership scared or waiting for?”

