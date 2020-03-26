Nigerian charismatic pastor, televangelist and philanthropist, TB Joshua was tagged as a delusional cleric on Twitter by a social media user that shared a video of the pastor prophesying that coronavirus will be over by tomorrow, Friday, 27th March, 2020.

The Twitter user that shared the video captioned it;

Lmao. These pastors, these clerics are delusional..

He said the Corona virus would be destroyed by 27th of March.

Tomorrow is 27th..

Do these people think everyone is gullible like their followers?Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joy

Pastor tb Joshua.. stop this fascade!

Tomorrow is 27th March (Friday) and Nigerians cannot wait to be free of the deadly coronavirus which has made countries shut borders, sporting activities suspended, economies crashing and the world in a state of isolation.

Nigerians believe the end of coronavirus will bring an end to suffering which the virus has subjected many people to. The virus has killed thousands of people so far and has affected over 300,000 victims.

Watch the man of God prophesy:

Pastor tb Joshua.. stop this fascade!! pic.twitter.com/G1PxmKg6ZV — Falilu Ajala 🥂 (@Faleti_ajala) March 26, 2020

