Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson who is due for delivery in few weeks took to her Instagram page to share lovely photos of her heavy self. The Nollywood’s sweetheart received prayers and goodwill messages from fans in the comment section of the photo that has almost gathered half of Instagram NG traffic.

The photo that was uploaded two days ago have refused to stop popping on Insta explore and for everyone that comes across it, the extend a word of prayer to Mercy and the baby in her womb

Mercy had on Sunday uploaded the photo and enjoined her fans to follow all directives from relevant authorities in this trying period as we will all scale through. She wrote:

Happy Sunday All. Its alot of Stress plus the discomfort is inexplicable but time heals it all. Hoping everyone is safe and adhering to the rules to stop the spread as cases are increasing in numbers.

Wash your hands,avoid large gathering, practice the social distancing rule plus sanitize and have a nose mask on. This too will pass.

See fans’ reactions below:

