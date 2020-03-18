A National Youth Service Corps member in Akwa Ibom State, Queen Uba Eziuche, has died at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Ikot Itie Udung, Nsit Atai Local Government Area of the State.

Queen Eziuche who is the wife of Dr. Uba Declan of Umuahia in Abia State, was a Batch ‘A’ Corps Member with a Call-up Letter Number NYSC/ISU/2020 /0562.

In a condolence message to the family of the deceased and the NYSC Director-General, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, said “the sudden exit of Mrs Queen Eziuche has deprived Akwa Ibom of the contributions she would have made in expanding the layers of our common humanity and also Service to her Father Land.”

The Governor who spoke through the State Chairman of NYSC Governing Board and Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Sir Monday Uko, presented financial support to aide the family in the obsequies and prayed God to comfort the Ezeuches.

May her gentle soul rest in peace! Amen

