Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh on Tuesday disclosed that she is left with just 2 live-in house staff as others come from home.
She disclosed that following the government latest decision the ones coming to work from home can no longer come to work until quarantine is over. Tonto Dikeh disclosed that with this her two live-in staff will be overloaded.
The Nollywood diva, however, advised Nigerians with live-in house staff to appreciate them.
View this post on Instagram
I have just 2live-in House staff.. The Others come from home, And from today they can’t come to work until we are done quarantining.. . . So they 2live in staff might/Most definitely will get over worked in abit, just a little kind gesture… . . We are going to be home 24/7 for over 20days, Pick a Moment to appreciate your workers/Staff cause their Workload just doubled… #NANNY #DAUDA
One of the ways Tonto Dikeh appreciated her live-in house staff was to prepare breakfast for them this morning.
HOT NOW
- Coronavirus: Davido reveals test results of himself and son, Ifeanyi
- Buhari please pay each Nigerian 50k to stay at home, hunger will kill people – Yul Edochie
- How a Nigerian man has been spreading Coronavirus in Lagos after he was sent away from LUTH
Discussion about this post