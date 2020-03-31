Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh on Tuesday disclosed that she is left with just 2 live-in house staff as others come from home.

She disclosed that following the government latest decision the ones coming to work from home can no longer come to work until quarantine is over. Tonto Dikeh disclosed that with this her two live-in staff will be overloaded.

The Nollywood diva, however, advised Nigerians with live-in house staff to appreciate them.

One of the ways Tonto Dikeh appreciated her live-in house staff was to prepare breakfast for them this morning.

HOT NOW