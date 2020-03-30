Following the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria, the Government saw the need for social distancing as well as Stay At Home directive, which has forced many Nigerians to stay at home.

While many Nigerians are willing to stay at home in order to prevent further spread of the coronavirus in the country, they, however, called for the need to get busy online which has led to many calling for the need to cut data prices in times like this.

Nigerians have taken to social media platform to call out the four major network providers in the country namely MTN, 9mobile, Airtel and Glo to cut down data prices.

Some Nigerians listed countries, whose telecommunication companies have done something similar.

Below are some reactions by Nigerians on Twitter

I heard MTN South Africa and DSTV South Africa has cut data prices and subscription charges for South Africans. These people make far more money in Nigeria than in South Africa. Yet they have not cut data prices for Nigerians. This is not fair.

Please #CutDataPrices 🙏🏿 RT pls — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) March 29, 2020

@MTNNG@GloWorld@AirtelNigeria You all know Nigerians can't do without y'all, and there are people here who'd prefer to stay online than to watch TV. Please reduce the data cost🙏#CutDataPrices — Oloso Busuyi (@o_buhssy) March 30, 2020

I have said this before & i will reiterate it. The need for #CutDataPrices cannot be overemphasized during this trying times. Since Nepa light isn't available, we resort to our phones/iPad/Laptop for online news. DStv should also adopt pay-as-you-go. Stop the exploitation now! — Mr Kay (@RealMrKay) March 30, 2020

I support this movement. All network providers should take action….@MTNNG @AirtelNigeria @Etisalat_Care @globacom @9mobileng please help us Nigerians. Our monthly subscription doesn’t even last for a week. We end up subscribing 3-4times in one month.. 🙏🙏🙏#CutDataPrices — Cifon Umoh (@cifon_official) March 30, 2020

