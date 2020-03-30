World legendary footballer and Juventus striker, Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a goodwill message to his fans and the rest of the world as he encouraged them to stay at home.

Ronaldo, who is reported to be on an Island in his home country, Portugal, urged everyone to be thankful for things that matter at this period.

He also shared a photo of himself and his kids having a nice time as he captioned it, “In this difficult moment for the whole world, let’s be thankful for the things that matter – our health, our family, our loved ones. Stay home and let’s help all the health workers out there fighting to save lives.”

Despite, the coronavirus, photos of Cristiano Ronaldo have surfaced online where he seen training.