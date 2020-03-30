Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh can be controversial for all her gimmicks on social media but she seems to be one of the few actresses with a big heart. As everyone gears up for the fortnight lockdown across Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory, the actress took her whole staff for what she called a ‘quarantine shopping’

Haven went for her regular outreach with her Tonto Dikeh foundation team, Mama Andre took every of her staff to a shopping mall in Abuja and expended over a quarter of a million naira in stocking up materials all her team members would survive on for the next 14 days.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress shared videos of herself and her team on a queue that’s religiously following the social distancing order as they wait in line to get supplies for the lockdown.

Watch the video below:

