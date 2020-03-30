Recall that during the address by President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday evening, the financial industry was left out of the group exempted from the lockdown directives.

However, according to a latest statement released by the Ministry of Finance in conjunction with the Central Bank of Nigeria, they have been able to obtained exemptions from the president to allow skeletal operations in the financial industry.

Extract from the statement read, “…we have obtained exemptions from the President to allow very skeletal operations in the financial system and money markets in order to keep the system in light operations during this time.”

With this in place, Nigerians will be able to perform online transactions and use the ATMs while observing the restrictions enforced by the government.

