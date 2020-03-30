Popular media mogul, Dele Momodu, who happens to be close to Nigerian Billionaire, Mike Adenuga has revealed that Adenuga has donated the sum of 500 million naira to the Lagos State Government in the fight against coronavirus.

Dele Momodu revealed this via his Twitter handle as he shared a picture of a letter to the effect, he wrote, “DR MIKE ADENUGA ALSO DONATES 500 MILLION NAIRA TO LAGOS STATE ANTI- COVID FUNDS… The Spirit of Africa is always dependable… May God bless you and yours mightily Sir.”

Chief Michael Adeniyi Agbolade Ishola Adenuga Jr, GCON is a Nigerian billionaire businessman, and the second-richest person in Africa after Aliko Dangote.

His company Globacom is Nigeria’s second-largest telecom operator, which has a presence in Ghana and Benin.

