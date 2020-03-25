Former BBNaija housemate Nina ‘Ivy’ Onyenobi Aka “Mrs A” has stated that she is tired of being indoors due to the imposed curfew caused by the spread of coronavirus. Nina is currently in the United States of America spending time with her husband, who she showed off on social media last week.

She took to her Instagram story to reveal all the fun things she misses doing because of the pandemic.

She stated she misses hanging out with friends in America, dinner dates with her husband and traveling from one city to the other.

In ending her writeup, she described the pandemic as a nightmare as she stated that she wants her life back.

