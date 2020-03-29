President Muhammadu Buhari will address Nigerians in a broadcast to the nation on Sunday.
Femi Adesina, spokesman to the President, disclosed this in a statement that the broadcast, scheduled for 7pm, will be aired on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).
In addition, Adesina asked all television, radio and other electronic media outlets to join the networks.
HOT NOW
- Fidelity Bank staff tests positive for Coronavirus
- Adesua Etomi pens lovely message to Banky W on his birthday
- Tacha returns to Lagos from UK amidst airport shutdown, promises to share relief materials
Discussion about this post