Nigerian singer Patoranking by all means has distanced himself from the social media shenanigans that have been going on since the lockdown began. The reggae artist has blasted his fellow colleagues in the industry for not helping the poor and the vulnerable population who would bear most of the brunt of the shutdown of economic activities in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital territory.

All day, fans and celebrities alike have been comparing and pitching up singers and producers against each other and it doesn’t seem to go down well with Patoranking who feels his fellow colleagues ought to pull resources together in helping their fans in the slums and disadvantaged areas.

Taking to his twitter page, the singer wrote:

“Instead Make we artist come together and contribute money to support people, Those once wey no Dey online Oo, Wey understand wetin giveaway mean ( people for slums and ghetto) wey Dey disadvantaged due to this Covid-19 Lockdown, una Dey here Dey talk about this Vs This, Wise up.“

