In a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the Lagos state government under the administration of Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has acquired some disinfectant equipment to fumigate the entire state.

Sanwo-Olu said, “To ensure we keep our environment safe and curtail the contagion of #COVID19, we are deploying disinfectant equipment to fumigate the entire state. These fumigation machines, will be deployed to every part of the metropolis for sterilization of our public spaces & surfaces.”

“We are very aggressive in our efforts to combat the novel Coronavirus in the State. We all have to #TakeResponsibility and do our part in ensuring we remain safe and healthy.”

See Photos of the equipment

Lagos state currently has the highest number of corona virus cases in Nigeria standing at over 30 cases at the moment.