Governor Kayode Fayemi has directed that all markets in Ekiti State that do not sell essential commodities such as foodstuff, medicine, medical equipment, and water be closed down effective 5.00 pm Thursday, March 26th, 2020.

This is in a bid to curtail the spread of the dreaded coronavirus (#COVIDー19) in the State by ensuring that citizens observe the social distancing practice, among other measures.

The statement directs all medicine stores that are open to the public to make sure they do not sell or display any other items whatsoever, while those selling foodstuffs should not display or sell anything outside foodstuffs.

Similarly, the Governor has appealed to commercial drivers and the leadership of NURTW and RTEAN in the state to reduce the outrageous fares being charged commuters, mainly students who have been returning home in their numbers following the closure of schools in the state.

Pharmacy stores are also urged not to hike the prices of essential drugs.

Meanwhile, members of the public are reminded of the ban on gatherings that are above 20 persons either for social, communal or religious purposes as a monitoring and enforcement task force have been dispatched across the state.

The Governor urged all citizens in the state to join hands with the government and its agencies in the collective war against the coronavirus.

