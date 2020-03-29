Following the spread of coronavirus, Government across the world including Nigeria have orders their citizens to stay at home as it is the major way to stop the spread of the virus.

However, it looks like a number of people, who have stayed at home for the past few days are getting tired of it as the self-isolation is starting to tell on them.

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede seems to be one of such people as she revealed that it is getting tough for her and that she can no longer take it.

She however, stressed on the importance of staying at home.

Yvonne wrote on Instagram, “It’s getting tough for me. I can’t deal with this anymore.

But most importantly I want to send love to everyone out there. I cannot even imagine what other people are going through. I’m looking out the window and praying for a miracle. I feel imprisoned. Not a soul on the streets of my estate.

It’s better to be safe than sorry. Stay safe; stay at home.

Remember hygiene is paramount. I don’t want people to die. I’m so scared. Keep in touch with your friends and loved ones.”

