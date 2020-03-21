Dolores, the mother of Juventus football star, Cristiano Ronaldo has been released from hospital months after she was hospitalized.

The superstar’s mum who was earlier admitted at Madeira’s Nelio Mendonca Hospital has been released much to the relief of all who care about her wellbeing including her son who has remained in Portugal since the Coronavirus-enforced football break in Italy.

Dolores is now reported to be resting in a private medical institution.

Not taking the opportunity for granted, Dolores took to her Instagram page to reflect on her recovery from a turbulent period.

In Dolores’ post on Instagram, she wrote:

“I am lucky to have the opportunity to live, to love my family and have them close to me.

“Thank you to everyone for their support and affection. These have been difficult days, but ones of struggle and victory. Now I’m at home surrounded by the love of my family, my good energy.

“I will stay here as I like to but always looking after myself first. Everything will be fine.

“You thought I wouldn’t come back but I returned slowly, softly, calmly and with peace in my heart.”