The attention of Media Personality, Daddy Freeze was drawn to our previous publication that the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) in Lagos have arrested 44-year-old woman, Bose Olasukanmi, who was used by several pastors to perform fake miracle in their churches.

Daddy Freeze, known to always contribute to topics like this, has taken to Instagram to react to the news. In his reaction, Daddy Freeze said the church has become the place of worship for the devil.

Freeze in a social media post mentioned that it will be best the security agencies involved in the arrest go for the main culprits, which are the fake pastors.

His Instagram post reads;

“It’s so sad that our faith has become this devil worship. Our quest for miracles and quick wealth has turned us into a wicked and adulterous generation.

“I feel sorry for her though, hope the pastors also get arrested because it’s no use arresting the woman while the main culprits walk free.

“It’s working for me gang, Una see am?🙄

“◄ Matthew 12:39 ►

New International Version.

“He answered, “A wicked and adulterous generation asks for a sign! But none will be given it except the sign of the prophet Jonah.””

