The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God RCCG, Pastor EA Adeboye also referred to as Daddy GO has joined the rest of the country to celebrate Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who happens to be one of his numerous spiritual sons.

Adeboye in a statement on Sunday described Osinbajo as a man with God’s wisdom which has helped him navigate through unstable waters.

He said, “Happy Birthday to a man that has demonstrated the wisdom of God navigating through unstable waters. As you clock 63 today, God will continue to endow you with strength and wisdom to carry out the assignment placed in your hands In Jesus name (AMEN)”

Prof Yemi Osinbajo is a member and pastor of RCCG.

Aside from Pastor Adeboye, President Muhammadu Buhari also appreciated Osinbajo for his total loyalty to his administration.