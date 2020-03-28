Nigeria and Africa richest Billionaire, Aliko Dangote has donated four ambulances to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC.

The NCDC made this known on Saturday as they shared photos of the new ambulances which is meant to support COVID19 response activities in Lagos, led by the Lagos State Ministry of Health

“Grateful for collective efforts demonstrated by the government and private sector in response to this outbreak,” the NCDC said.

See Photos of the Ambulances,

Aside Dangote, top Nigerian Billionaires and the Private sector have made huge donation to the fight against coronavirus led by the NCDC.

Some of the Private Organizations and Billionaires that have made donation includes UBA, Femi Otedola, Jim Ovia among others.

HOT NOW