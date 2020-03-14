Nigerian singer Davido is currently in American which seems to be a red zone as the novel Coronavirus spread is raising concerns in the country. Despite all the lockdowns and curfews advised by the government, Nigerian singer and his crew members still found their way to a nightclub

Although fully gear up to the teeth, Davido who suspended his much talked about tour due to reason hinged on the virus should take more precautionary measures and attend only important outings as the virus is a respecter of none.

Check out the list of world’s famous people that have been infected with the coronavirus below:

Politicians, actors, sports stars & more – List of World’s famous people who have tested positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

Watch the video below:

HOT NOW