Singer Davido has created an Instagram page for his new dog, a French Bulldog he named ’30’ after purchasing her last week. The singer announced the Instagram page of the new Puppy identified as @30thefrenchy.

Check out the first post of the puppy below:

“My pops is a Don. So what that make me? 🤔”

The christening of the dog may come as a shock to many but it’s Davido’s world, we only live in it. See lovely photos below

The French Bulldog aka Frenchie price varies depending on breed lines, location, coloring and other factors. On average, all French Bulldogs sold is $2,200. The French Bulldog price increases even more for dogs with an exceptional breeding history. Prices for top-quality dogs with outstanding breed lines can range from N2million – 4m.

HOT NOW