Nigerian Artiste Davido has been seen hanging out with Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde at His residence in Ibadan.

In an Instagram post, Davido says he has been trying to meet the Governor after his triumph and good governance. He also claims the governor is a huge source of inspiration to him. The governor is known for his people-oriented policies that has made him the people’s favourite.

“Ever since I first heard of your triumph and good governance in OYO State I’ve been wanting to meet you and I’m glad I did! You truly inspire me and with leaders like you the future is definitely bright! God bless you @seyi_amakinde’

See photos below

HOT NOW