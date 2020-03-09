Nigerian singer R David Adeleke popularly known as Davido celebrated his late mother, Veronica Adeleke yesterday in celebration of International Women’s Day.

Davido remembered alongside his siblings took to their social media platforms to remember their late mother as the world appreciated women, and taking to his Instagram story, the DMW boss demonstrated that the memory of her mother will forever not be forgotten.

In a developing story obtained from E-Nigeriang, Davido is in a fraud scandal and this time, the person whom he had allegedly defrauded is Prince Odianosen Okojie (Also known as Prince Odi Okojie), husband to movie star, Mercy Johnson.

Recall that Mercy Johnson and husband in December had the grand opening of their luxury hotel, Henod Luxury Hotels in Abulegba, a suburb in Lagos and according to an exclusive information available to www.e-nigeriang.com they had agreed with Davido to make an appearance on that day with the sum of N3 million paid to him for his service. Read More

