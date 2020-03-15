Nigerian singer is currently en route to his home country, Nigeria after postponing his North American tour due to Coronavirus outbreak in the United States.
The singer took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself, his manager Asa Asika and cousin BRed as they set to jet out of Atlanta, Georgia.
Davido while announcing his travel plans, also spoke about the novel Coronavirus that seems to have thrown the world into turmoil and beseeched his fans to stay safe. He wrote:
“We shall overcome ✈️🇳🇬 ….. A GOOD TIME shall return !! Be safe guys ❤️😷“
Watch the video below:
HOT NOW
- AMVCA 2020: Full List of Winners
- I have been sleeping with him since I was 9 and I have never regretted it – Facebook user
- I don’t want to be loved, I just want a man who can handle me well in bed – Asisat Oshoala
Discussion about this post