Nigerian singer is currently en route to his home country, Nigeria after postponing his North American tour due to Coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

The singer took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself, his manager Asa Asika and cousin BRed as they set to jet out of Atlanta, Georgia.

Davido while announcing his travel plans, also spoke about the novel Coronavirus that seems to have thrown the world into turmoil and beseeched his fans to stay safe. He wrote:

“We shall overcome ✈️🇳🇬 ….. A GOOD TIME shall return !! Be safe guys ❤️😷“

Watch the video below:

