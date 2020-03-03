Davido’s father, Chief Adedeji Adeleke is currently having the best time of his life as he enjoys time out with his daughter, Sharon.

The billionaire businessman who recently acquired a new private jet, Bombardier Global Express 6000 jet which had cost him over $62m was spotted in the jet with his adorable daughter.

Chief Adeleke and Sharon looked happy as they enjoyed the interior of the new jet which will be their means of transport for the main time.

See photo below:

Songster, Davido has also been gushing about the newly acquired jet as it is likely going to be useful for him whenever he needs to fly out for one concert or the other. The Jet also came handy as he is set to commence his world tour soon.

Davido has also been making the family proud with his music, winning multiple awards as well as dishing out hit tracks to his fans across the globe.

